Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 125,094 shares of company stock worth $21,662,776. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.82.

ECL opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.53.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

