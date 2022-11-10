Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Unum Group worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Unum Group by 8,319.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 831,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 821,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,264.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 667,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after buying an additional 557,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,308 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Unum Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:UNM opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Raymond James initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

