The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Lifted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $147.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

