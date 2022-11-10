Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after purchasing an additional 392,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,710,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,308,000 after purchasing an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.16 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $54,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,281. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

