Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $1,799,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $181.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $187.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

