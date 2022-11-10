M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $165.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.53. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

