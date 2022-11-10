Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 405 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after buying an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Announces Dividend

Shares of MET opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.