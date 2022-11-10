Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,227,000 after purchasing an additional 114,727 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,432 shares of company stock worth $689,162. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4 %

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.87 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

