Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 667.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Unilever by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 937,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 137,305 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

