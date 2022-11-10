Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 556 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

About Molson Coors Beverage

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

