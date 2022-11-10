Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.