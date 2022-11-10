Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 643 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP opened at $75.29 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

