QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after buying an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

