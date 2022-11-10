Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $93,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $67.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

