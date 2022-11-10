2,677 Shares in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Susan Elaine Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.36 per share, for a total transaction of $62,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,764.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

