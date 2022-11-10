Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Spire were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spire by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

