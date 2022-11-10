Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 367.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

