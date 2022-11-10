Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 429 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $106.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 92.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

