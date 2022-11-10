Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix stock opened at $254.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.95. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

