Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth $60,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($73.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

