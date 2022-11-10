Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:CLR opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

