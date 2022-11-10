Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $114,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

NYSE:ES opened at $74.91 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.49.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.