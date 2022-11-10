Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $69,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $153.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

