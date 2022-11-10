Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,654,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,449,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,856,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

