Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,009 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

