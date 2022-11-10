Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $91,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after purchasing an additional 292,109 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.11 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

