Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lyft to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 10.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,427 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 49.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

