Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €87.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.00 ($87.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNR stock opened at €65.68 ($65.68) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a one year high of €56.25 ($56.25). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.14.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

