Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($98.00) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €84.00 ($84.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($86.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($85.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($81.00) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Brenntag Stock Performance

FRA:BNR opened at €65.68 ($65.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.14. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($43.06) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($56.25).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

