Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $119.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

