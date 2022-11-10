Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $1,183,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MillerKnoll Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.