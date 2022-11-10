Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $113.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $254.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 28,592 shares of company stock worth $3,434,050 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

