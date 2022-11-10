Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,458 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
PROS Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of PRO stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.60.
In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.
