Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,458 PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PROS in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PRO stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.56. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at PROS

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.