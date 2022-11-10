Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

