Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Equitable by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Insider Activity

Equitable Price Performance

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,765. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

