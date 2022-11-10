Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

EHC opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

