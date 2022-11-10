Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,677 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,677 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of KR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.
Kroger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.