Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,129 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Down 5.9 %

CCK opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.45 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.