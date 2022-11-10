Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $166.92 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.69.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
