Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $166.92 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($38.00) to GBX 3,350 ($38.57) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($49.51) to GBX 4,500 ($51.81) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

