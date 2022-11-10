Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

ABM Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

ABM Industries stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Further Reading

