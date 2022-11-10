4,701 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.