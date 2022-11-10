4,701 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
