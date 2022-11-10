Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,006 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in American International Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American International Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after acquiring an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

