Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,678 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SM opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

