TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THS. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 371,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 197,715 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $32,561,000.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TreeHouse Foods to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,795,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 68,245 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $3,331,720.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,795,414 shares in the company, valued at $234,112,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sardini sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,883 shares in the company, valued at $309,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,375,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.