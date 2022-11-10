Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,943 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Revolve Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $89.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.