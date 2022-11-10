Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,943 Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $10,502,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $89.60.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

