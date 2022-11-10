Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 29,962 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

TAC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

