Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.58%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

