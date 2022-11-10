Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 3,536 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 182.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 10.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,956 shares of company stock worth $7,478,867. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSP. TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NSP opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

