Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,803 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $428,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $253,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $342,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE HAL opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

