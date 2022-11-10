Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PBP stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

